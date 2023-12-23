An official website of the United States Government 
Army Pfc. Aaron Gaugler and Coast Guard Diver 2nd Class Kendall Smith enter the water as part of a pier maintenance training-mission led by Navy Underwater Construction Team 2 during Rim of the Pacific 2016 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2016. The maritime exercise involves about 25,000 participants from 26 nations, 49 ships, six submarines and about 200 aircraft. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. White

Flapping Flippers

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.57 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. White VIRIN: 160712-N-GO855-024A.JPG
