Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Dills communicates with other assault amphibious vehicles while traveling from amphibious assault ship USS America to the Australian navy amphibious ship HMAS Canberra during Rim of the Pacific 2016 in the Pacific Ocean, July 18, 2016. Dills is a vehicle commander assigned to Combat Assault Company, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Giannetti

Amphibious Communications

  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Christopher Giannetti VIRIN: 160718-M-OI464-127C.JPG
