Sioux Falls Show

Soldiers jump from an Air Force C-130 Hercules during a performance at the Sioux Falls Air Show in Sioux Falls, S.D., July 23, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to the Black Daggers, the Army's Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team. The event marks the 70th anniversary of the South Dakota Air National Guard. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Stewart