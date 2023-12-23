Hovering Seahawk

Sailors signal to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during visit, board, search and seizure training as it hovers over the flight deck of the USS McCampbell in the South China Sea, July 22, 2016. The McCampbell is patrolling with Carrier Strike Group 5 in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elesia K. Patten