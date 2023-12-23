Under Stress

Army Capt. Colin Baggs takes aim next to Staff Sgt. David Jones and Staff Sgt. Brian Gougler during a two-man buddy team stress shoot at Zagan Training Area, Poland, July 15, 2016. The unit is training to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Baggs commands the 3rd Infantry Division's Company D, 3rd Combined Arms Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment. Jones is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander and Gougler is a squad leader. Army photo by Sgt. Lauren Harrah