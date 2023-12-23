An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Capt. Colin Baggs takes aim next to Staff Sgt. David Jones and Staff Sgt. Brian Gougler during a two-man buddy team stress shoot at Zagan Training Area, Poland, July 15, 2016. The unit is training to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Baggs commands the 3rd Infantry Division's Company D, 3rd Combined Arms Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment. Jones is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander and Gougler is a squad leader. Army photo by Sgt. Lauren Harrah

Under Stress

Army Capt. Colin Baggs takes aim next to Staff Sgt. David Jones and Staff Sgt. Brian Gougler during a two-man buddy team stress shoot at Zagan Training Area, Poland, July 15, 2016. The unit is training to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Baggs commands the 3rd Infantry Division's Company D, 3rd Combined Arms Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment. Jones is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander and Gougler is a squad leader. Army photo by Sgt. Lauren Harrah

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.44 MB)
  • Photo By: Spc. Lauren Harrah VIRIN: 160715-A-DP178-635C.JPG
Photo Gallery