Arctic Anvil

Army Pfc. Camill Hernandez, left, and Spc. Caleb Clark prepare to fire an 81mm mortar during Arctic Anvil 2016 at the Yukon Training Area near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, July 23, 2016. The multinational exercise aims to improve interoperability. Hernandez and Clark are assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher