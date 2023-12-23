Tribal Canoe

Sailors assist in transporting a tribal canoe, some weighing more than 1,500 pounds, during a canoe landing the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe hosted in Kingston, Wash., July 24, 2016. The sailors are assigned to Naval Base Kitsap. During the event, Pacific Northwest tribes traveled via canoe to tribal sites, culminating in a landing in Olympia, Wash. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Asato