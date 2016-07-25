An official website of the United States Government 
Sailors Brandon Peterson and TJ Amdahl perform the parabatic maneuver known as "bringing up a down plane” during Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 25, 2016. The sailors are members of the Leap Frogs, the Navy's parachute team, which received air support from Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft and crews during for event. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire

Frog Legs

