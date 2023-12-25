Leadership Look Marine Cpl. Carson P. Burke carries an M240G machine gun during the advanced infantry course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 18, 2016. The course is designed to refine leadership abilities for Marines who serve as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. Burke is a rifleman with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.02 MB) Photo By: Cpl. Aaron Patterson VIRIN: 160718-M-QH615-101A.JPG Photo Gallery