An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Cpl. Carson P. Burke carries an M240G machine gun during the advanced infantry course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 18, 2016. The course is designed to refine leadership abilities for Marines who serve as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. Burke is a rifleman with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson

Leadership Look

Marine Cpl. Carson P. Burke carries an M240G machine gun during the advanced infantry course at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 18, 2016. The course is designed to refine leadership abilities for Marines who serve as squad leaders in a rifle platoon. Burke is a rifleman with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.02 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Aaron Patterson VIRIN: 160718-M-QH615-101A.JPG
Photo Gallery