Four F-22 Raptors await refueling from a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft during Rim of the Pacific 2016 over the Pacific Ocean, July 26, 2016. The Raptor pilots are assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter squadrons. The Stratotanker crew is assigned to the 465th Air Refueling Squadron. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II

Raptor Refueling

  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II VIRIN: 160726-N-HI414-036C.JPG
