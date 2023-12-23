Space Wing Support

The Air Force’s 45th Space Wing supported United Launch Alliance’s launch of the NROL-61 spacecraft aboard an Atlas V rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., July 28, 2016. Before any spacecraft can launch from the station, a team of military, government civilians and contractors from the 45th Space Wing provide the mission assurance for a safe and successful lift-off for range customers. United Launch Alliance photo