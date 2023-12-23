War Studies Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to students of the Institute for the Study of War's Hertog War Studies Program in Washington, D.C., July 28, 2016. The program aims to educate advanced undergraduate students about the theory, practice, organization, and control of war and military forces. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.42 MB) Photo By: Sgt. James K. McCann VIRIN: 160728-D-SW162-362C.JPG Photo Gallery