An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, left, looks on as retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey Barnum, Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, signs a poster of the Navy ship named after him during a ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 28, 2016. The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. will be an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann

Naming Ceremony

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, left, looks on as retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey Barnum, Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, signs a poster of the Navy ship named after him during a ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 28, 2016. The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. will be an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.11 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. James K. McCann VIRIN: 160728-D-SW162-239C.JPG
Photo Gallery