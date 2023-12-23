Naming Ceremony

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, left, looks on as retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey Barnum, Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, signs a poster of the Navy ship named after him during a ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 28, 2016. The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. will be an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann