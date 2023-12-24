An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Seaman Brice Scraper, top, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Miller verify the serial number of a training missile on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5, 2016. The aircraft carrier is supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The missile is attached to an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 27. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke

Serial Number

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.75 MB)
  • Photo By: MC3 Nathan Burke VIRIN: 161005-N-OI810-059D.JPG
