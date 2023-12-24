An official website of the United States Government 
Marines and soldiers unload an Ohio Air National Guard C-130H Hercules after arriving in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2016, to support the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort arising from Hurricane Matthew. The troops are part of Joint Task Force Matthew, a U.S. Southern Command-directed response team. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adwin Esters

Hurricane Matthew Relief

