Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bobby Larose repairs a wire on a chip detector in the tail rotor gear box of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5, 2016. The aircraft carrier is supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke

Chip Repair

