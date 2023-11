Air Force Elation

Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Jalen Robinette, wide receiver for the Falcons, reacts to a touchdown by Cadet 2nd Class Tim McVey, a running back, during the Air Force vs. Navy game at the academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado, Oct. 1, 2016. The Falcons defeated the Midshipmen 28 to 14. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman