Recruit Evacuation Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kayla D. Caffero signals recruits to designated areas during evacuation ahead of Hurricane Matthew at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2016. Military units up and down the East Coast prepared to respond to the hurricane's impact and provide disaster relief support. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser Photo By: Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser VIRIN: 161005-M-RK242-138B.JPG