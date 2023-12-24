An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kayla D. Caffero signals recruits to designated areas during evacuation ahead of Hurricane Matthew at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2016. Military units up and down the East Coast prepared to respond to the hurricane's impact and provide disaster relief support. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser

Recruit Evacuation

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kayla D. Caffero signals recruits to designated areas during evacuation ahead of Hurricane Matthew at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2016. Military units up and down the East Coast prepared to respond to the hurricane's impact and provide disaster relief support. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.09 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser VIRIN: 161005-M-RK242-138B.JPG
Photo Gallery