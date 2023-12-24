An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ganesh Arjun transports an afterburner in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Sept. 29, 2016. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Christopher A. Michaels

Afterburner Effort

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ganesh Arjun transports an afterburner in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Sept. 29, 2016. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Christopher A. Michaels

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.43 MB)
  • Photo By: Seaman Christopher A. Michaels VIRIN: 160929-N-IE397-103A.JPG
Photo Gallery