Afterburner Effort

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ganesh Arjun transports an afterburner in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Sept. 29, 2016. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Christopher A. Michaels