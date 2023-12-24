Flight Flags

An airman flags to Air Force Lt. Col. John T. Law as he completes his final flight aboard an HC-130J Combat King II with the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2016. He made the flight on the day of his retirement, following more than 24 years of service. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy