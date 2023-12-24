An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman flags to Air Force Lt. Col. John T. Law as he completes his final flight aboard an HC-130J Combat King II with the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2016. He made the flight on the day of his retirement, following more than 24 years of service. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

Flight Flags

An airman flags to Air Force Lt. Col. John T. Law as he completes his final flight aboard an HC-130J Combat King II with the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2016. He made the flight on the day of his retirement, following more than 24 years of service. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.79 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy VIRIN: 160930-Z-SV144-965A.JPG
Photo Gallery