Hose Hoist

Navy Seaman Eddy Ramirez brings a refueling hose onto the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 6, 2016. The aircraft carrier is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and other security efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Ramirez is an aviation boatswain's mate on the Eisenhower. Navy photo by Seaman Joshua Murray