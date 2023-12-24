Jump Prep Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Curtis Kuchera prepares to jump from an MH-60S Seahawk during search and rescue training in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 7, 2016. This training enables sailors to experience real-world proficiency in open-ocean rescue procedure and equipment. The sailors are assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan, which is supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.04 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke VIRIN: 161007-N-OI810-1550A.JPG Photo Gallery