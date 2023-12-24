Replenishing Supplies The amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde conducts a replenishment to receive food and medical supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 6, 2016. The Verde is underway to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Haiti in response to Hurricane Matthew. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.51 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert VIRIN: 161006-N-NX690-166A.JPG Photo Gallery