Missile Check

Air Force Senior Airman Jamal Williams inspects an AGM-65 Maverick missile before loading it onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II during the quarter competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2016. Williams is a 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons crew member. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mya M. Crosby