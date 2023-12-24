An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps recruits prepare for a martial arts training session at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga., Oct 7, 2016. The recruits, assigned to Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, conducted training at the base after being evacuated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., due to Hurricane Matthew. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser

Training Prep

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.04 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser VIRIN: 161007-M-RK242-119.JPG
