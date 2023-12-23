Night Lights Marines prepare their weapons for a night live-fire during Exercise Silver Arrow at Adazi Training Area, Latvia, Oct. 16, 2016. The platoon fired grenade launchers, machine guns and wire-guided missiles to improve anti-armor capabilities through training scenarios based on real-world challenges in the Baltic Region. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kirstin Merrimarahajara SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.36 MB) Photo By: Sgt. Kirstin Merrimarahajara VIRIN: 161016-M-TA826-004A.JPG Photo Gallery