Soldiers Load Supplies Service members attached to Joint Task Force Matthew load supplies onto a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 for delivery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 17, 2016. JTF Matthew is providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief to Haiti following Hurricane Matthew. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Murray VIRIN: 161017-N-QJ850-554.JPG