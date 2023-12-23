An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers train to apply first aid for an open head wound during the Expert Infantryman Badge training at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 17, 2016. The purpose of the Expert Infantryman Badge is to recognize Infantrymen who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency that enables them to locate, close with, and destroy the enemy through fire and maneuver and repel an enemy assault in close combat. Army photo by Gertrud Zach

Applying First Aid

Photo Gallery