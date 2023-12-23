Pallet Pushers

Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Ammerman, foreground, loads a pallet of equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Red Flag Alaska 17-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 11, 2016. Ammerman is an aerial port specialist assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Support Squadron. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford