An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Pfc. Benjamin Grasso scans his sectors of fire during Strong Shield, an exercise in Panevezys, Lithuania, Oct. 22, 2016. Grasso is assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne). Lithuania hosted the exercise to test the nation’s ability to work with different internal and external agencies. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos

Strong Scanning

Army Pfc. Benjamin Grasso scans his sectors of fire during Strong Shield, an exercise in Panevezys, Lithuania, Oct. 22, 2016. Grasso is assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat (Airborne). Lithuania hosted the exercise to test the nation’s ability to work with different internal and external agencies. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.25 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Corinna Baltos VIRIN: 161022-A-XQ291-108C.JPG
Photo Gallery