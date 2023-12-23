An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter MacLelland inspects the engine of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 20, 2016. MacLelland is an aviation machinist's mate. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew J. Sneeringer

Inspecting a Seahawk

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Hunter MacLelland inspects the engine of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 20, 2016. MacLelland is an aviation machinist's mate. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew J. Sneeringer

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.6 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew J. Sneeringer VIRIN: 161020-N-WS581-081A.JPG
Photo Gallery