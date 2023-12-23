Casualty Care Training

Air Force Tech Sgt. Lisha Terry, right, responds to simulated enemy fire while providing basic first aid to a role-playing casualty during tactical combat casualty care training at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2016. Terry is assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy