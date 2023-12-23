An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Seaman Jarodd Johnson tests a torpedo launcher aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2016. Johnson, a gunner’s mate aboard Stout, helps maintain all weapons systems. The guided-missile destroyer is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge

Torpedo Test

