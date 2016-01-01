An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Maynard desolders a flex print assembly in the avionics shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 23, 2016. Maynard, an aviation electronics technician, helps inspect, repair and maintain aircraft avionics. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Christopher A. Michaels

Avionics View

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Maynard desolders a flex print assembly in the avionics shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 23, 2016. Maynard, an aviation electronics technician, helps inspect, repair and maintain aircraft avionics. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Seaman Christopher A. Michaels

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.04 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Seaman Christopher A. Michaels VIRIN: 161023-N-IE397-186C.JPG
Photo Gallery