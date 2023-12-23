Red Smoke Maneuver

Airmen maneuver through concealing smoke during tactical combat casualty care training at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2016. The airmen, assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron, learned to react to enemy contact and attacks from improvised explosive devices while focusing on combat care. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy