An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2016, to provide refueling capabilities to Canadian air force CF-18s during Vigilant Shield 2017, a training exercise in the high Arctic. The aircraft is assigned to the 912th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Force Base, Calif. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook

Stratotanker Team

An Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2016, to provide refueling capabilities to Canadian air force CF-18s during Vigilant Shield 2017, a training exercise in the high Arctic. The aircraft is assigned to the 912th Air Refueling Squadron from March Air Force Base, Calif. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.07 MB)
  • Photo By: Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook VIRIN: 161020-F-OH871-187C.JPG
Photo Gallery