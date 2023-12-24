Missile Demo

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, observes a demonstration of the transporters for LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 2, 2016. Dunford and Army Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman, visited Minot to observe nuclear triad operations and talk to airmen. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro