Fireman's Carry

A Cambodian sailor performs a fireman’s carry as U.S. Navy Lt. Rachael Hayden observes during first responder training for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Cambodia 2016 in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Nov. 2, 2016. Hayden is assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Lowell Whitman