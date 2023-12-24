Stratcom Change of Command

From left, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host the U.S. Strategic Command change-of-command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Nov. 3, 2016. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten assumed command from Navy Adm. Cecil D. Haney. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro