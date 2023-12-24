Night Paddle

Marines depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay in a combat rubber raiding craft during Blue Chromite 2017, an exercise near Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2016. The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The U.S.-only exercise strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson