Patriot March

Soldiers march through an entry control point during Patriot Shock, an exercise at Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 3, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The exercise tests the unit’s readiness to quickly deploy, and increases joint interoperability with the Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball