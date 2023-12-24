Parachute Straps

Army Spc. Wesley Madera-Lopez pulls parachute straps while recovering his chute and equipment after airborne training onto Malemute drop zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2016. Madera-Lopez is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Company B, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), Alaska. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher