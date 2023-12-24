Louisiana Night

Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band perform for members of the public at Louisiana Art & Science Museum during Baton Rouge Navy Week in Baton Rouge, La., Nov. 6, 2016. Baton Rouge is one of several cities to host 2016 Navy Week, which raises awareness of the Navy through local outreach, community service and exhibitions. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Grant P. Ammon