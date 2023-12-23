Feet First

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Don Harper enters the water for scuba operations during Exercise Dugong 2016 in Sydney, Nov. 8, 2016. The training exercise between the U.S and Australian navies advances tactical-level integration, capacity and interoperability. The U.S. sailors are assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit 1. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez