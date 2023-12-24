Panel Prep

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeric Eslabra opens panels on an F/A-18F Super Hornet for a 336-day inspection in the hangar bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Nov. 7, 2016. Elsabra is an aviation structural mechanic. The aircraft carrier is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard