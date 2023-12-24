An official website of the United States Government 
Sixteen World War II veterans attend a Veterans Celebration Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Nov. 9, 2016.The veterans received the Honorable Service Lapel Pin and an Army North commemorative coin. The pin recognizes U.S. service members discharged under honorable conditions during World War II. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer

Honoring Veterans

