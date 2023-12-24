Honoring Veterans Sixteen World War II veterans attend a Veterans Celebration Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Nov. 9, 2016.The veterans received the Honorable Service Lapel Pin and an Army North commemorative coin. The pin recognizes U.S. service members discharged under honorable conditions during World War II. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.07 MB) Photo By: Sgt. 1st Class Shelman Spencer VIRIN: 161109-A-OV121-042C.JPG Photo Gallery