Carrying the Load

Army Staff Sgt. Kofi Latiff carries his parachute and gear to the rally point after jumping onto Malemute drop zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2016. Latiff is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Company B, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), Alaska. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher