Training Scenario

Airmen prepare to load a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during a training scenario at Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., Nov. 10, 2016. The airmen are assigned to the 3rd Space Operations Squadron. The unit recently participated in a joint exercise with the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron and 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo. Air Force photo by Christopher DeWitt