Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation's 8th Annual Greenwich Gala in Greenwich, Conn. Nov. 12, 2016. The foundation raised over $2.5 million to provide college scholarships to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

Greenwich Gala Speech

  • Download Image: Full Size (1 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. James McCann VIRIN: 161112-D-SW162-143B.JPG
Photo Gallery