Chocks and Chains

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Demetrice Cox secures an MH-60s Seahawk helicopter with chocks and chains on the flight deck of the USS Chancellorsville during Valiant Shield 2016 in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 22, 2016. The biennial exercise focuses on integration of joint training among U.S. forces. Cox is a culinary specialist. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Schneider